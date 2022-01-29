Chael Sonnen Labels Jake Paul As ‘The Most Feared Man In Boxing’

According to Chael Sonnen, Jake Paul is the most feared man in the sport of boxing.

Paul is coming off an emphatic knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month to improve to 5-0 in his professional boxing career.

As far as who is next for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, it’s anyone’s guess.

It could be another former UFC star, Tommy Fury — who he was originally supposed to face instead of Woodley last month — or it could be former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

But given Paul’s success in the sport so far, Sonnen believes more boxers will remain hesitant about facing him. Especially given the lack of names calling for that fight.

“Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing,” Sonnen said in a recent video. “These boxers are not sure they can beat him. They are not sure they can deal with it. The trainers are not sure that a kid that he’s had since middle school and worked with 11 or 12 years can’t get the jump on a guy who’s done it four times. “It is the biggest, most profiled spotlight with the largest paycheck and nobody wants to do it. You’re not hearing names popping up. You’re not hearing them sprout up anywhere. …They keep Jake Paul’s name the hell out of their mouth.”

Jake Paul Yet To Face A Boxer

While Sonnen may have a point as far as ex-UFC or ex-MMA fighters are concerned, it’s hard to really agree that boxers are scared of fighting Paul.

“The Problem Child” certainly deserves credit for what he’s done in the sport, but the fact remains that he is yet to face a professional boxer. Maybe Fury or Chavez Jr. will change that in the coming months.

But that’s not to say Paul has no chance against them either. Especially given how Fury and Chavez Jr. have performed in their recent fights.

You can watch the full video below: