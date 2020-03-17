Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 Verbally Agreed To, Likely For September

Canelo Alvarez And Gennady Golovkin Trilogy Fight Verbally Agreed To

One of the best trilogies boxing can put on seems to be an inevitability. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin seem to have verbally agreed to face each other for the third time.

Alvarez and Golovkin faced off in 2017, in a highly anticipated bout. The two would go back and forth, in an exciting fight that ended in a draw. Subsequently they would rematch immediately, with Canelo walking away with the win, albeit controversially.

As a result, fans have been waiting to see the third fight between Alvarez and Golovkin. It would seem that this wait is over, as reports indicate that the two have verbally agreed to financial terms, for a trilogy match. Moreover, the bout is expected to take place on September 12 at AT&T Stadium, just outside Dallas, Texas.

The reason for the delay on the fight, is due to the fact that Canelo Alvarez is currently slotted to fight Billy Joe Saunders. This is a bout for the unified super middleweight title. Although it is worth noting that there is a possibility for the fight to be pushed to after the Golovkin trilogy, depending on the way issues with the coronavirus pandemic play out.

For Alvarez, this will be his first bout since his 11th round KO of Sergey Kovalev, back in November. It was here that he captured the WBO light heavyweight title. On the other hand, Golovkin is on a two fight winning streak, capturing the IBF and IBO Middleweight title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

