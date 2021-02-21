Adrien Broner Scores A Unanimous Decision Over Jovanie Santiago In His Return To Boxing

Former four-division titleholder Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) officially returns in the winning column last night and picks up unanimous decision win over unheralded Jovanie Santiago from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Broner last fought in Jan. 2019 and loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Broner started out slow, but rallied in the late rounds and was able to deliver the solid performance.

Although Broner did deserve the decision, Santiago took the fight to him and kept being aggressive for the entirety of the fight. Santiago’s pressure and willingness to eat some shots to land his own made the fight more competitive than most experts had predicted.

This was Broner’s first win since his controversial split decision victory over Adrian Granados in 2017. He was supposed to face the Mexican Pedro Campa (31-1-1) but Campa contracted Covid-19 and had to withdraw from the bout.

Santiago replaced Campa and agreed to move the weight limit from the junior welterweight’s limit of 140lbs to the welterweight limit of 147lbs to accommodate Broner.

Official results: Adrien Broner def. Jovanie Santiago via unanimous decision (115-112, 116-111, 117-110)

Broner praised Santiago during the post-fight press conference but didn’t think the fight was close.

“Until I go home and really look at my performance, you know, then I can say,” Broner said at a post-fight press conference. “But I felt good. I felt like I lost probably three rounds. But, you know, other than that I know I beat him easy off the jab. And, you know, I was countering him pretty good. And I was doing my thing. I was having fun. … I had to use my jab and get him to open up, and that’s when I was able to counter punch.”

Broner will now look to perform as he did in the prime years of his career and maybe contend for a title in the near future. But his time as an elite fighter may be over.

Check out the highlights down below:

.@AdrienBroner gets the victory in his return fight via unanimous decision. #BronerSantiago pic.twitter.com/2aqL9hkpNK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 21, 2021