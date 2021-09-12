Vitor Belfort Believes Oscar De La Hoya is “the happiest man on the planet now” for Missing Their Fight

Vitor Belfort believes that Oscar De La Hoya is the luckiest man alive for not facing him last night. During Triller Fight Club’s main event, Belfort defeated heavyweight boxing legend, Evander Holyfield.

Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club put on another successful event last night, despite shuffling some fighters and the venue. During the event, Anderson Silva took on Tito Ortiz in a boxing match for the co-main event. The match ended immediately after Anderson knocked out the inexperienced Ortiz in the first round of the fight.

During the main event, Vitor Belfort took on Evander Holyfield. However, Vitor was initially scheduled to face another boxing legend in Oscar De La Hoya. Nonetheless, Vitor was able to defeat his competition within one round via TKO.

Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/2jxTzUF4iq — 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 (@SlawsomeMMA) September 12, 2021

The referee seemed to be cautious from the beginning of the fight due to Holyfield’s 58 years old. Holyfield appeared to stumble over his own feet and found difficulty pivoting around the ring. Belfort capitalized on the immobility by blitzing Evander into the corner and landing an uppercut.

The strike initially seemed to hit Holyfield in the chest. Nonetheless, it was enough to drop him. After he stood back up, Vitor unleashed powerful hooks, forcing the referee to stop the action.

Vitor Speaks on Oscar De La Hoya

After the fight, Vitor called out Jake Paul to a $25 million winner-take-all match. However, he also took a moment to tell Oscar De La Hoya that he was lucky not to make it to fight night.

“He’s the happiest man on the planet now,” said Belfort in regards to De La Hoya missing the fight. “Today, he’s the happiest man on the planet. You saw what happened,”

Oscar missed the fight after testing positive for the coronavirus, despite having the Covid-19 vaccine. With Belfort’s focus on Jake Paul, it’ll be interesting to see if Triller will make Belfort vs De La Hoya down the line.