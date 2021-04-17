(Video) Ben Askren, Jake Paul Have Final Faceoff Before Boxing Clash

It won’t be long until Jake Paul and Ben Askren collide.

The pair will clash in an eight-round boxing match set to headline the Triller Fight Club event taking place Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

And with just a day remaining, Paul and Askren went face-to-face at the weigh-ins one last time before they square off.

You can watch the faceoff below:

Ben Askren – Jake Paul faceoff. With robot cameo. It’s happening. pic.twitter.com/o212vDpdU1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 16, 2021

Unlike their previous faceoff, there was no pushing, shoving or touching as both fighters look eager to compete in the ring tomorrow.

Paul made weight at 191.5 pounds while Askren hit the scales at 191 pounds.

You can see the full weigh-in results below:

Jake Paul (191.5) vs. Ben Askren (191)

Regis Prograis (142) vs. Ivan Redkach (142)

Steve Cunningham (206) vs. Frank Mir (276)

Joe Fournier (187) vs. Reykon (178.5)

Additionally, you can also view the purses for tomorrow night’s event with Askren notably earning a $500,000 payday.