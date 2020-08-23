Last night, Alexander Povetkin (36-2-1) was scheduled to face Dillian Whyte (27-2) for the interim WBC heavyweight championship.

Whyte looked in complete control early in the fight, even scoring two knockdowns on Povetkin in the 4th round. But Povetkin got back up each time, and out of nowhere, he hit Whyte with a beautiful left uppercut that put the British away. It was a shocking result for everyone in the arena and in the commentary booth.

HOLY SHIT POVETKIN JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/cauFrB0nbL — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 22, 2020

To Adam Smith, It Was ‘Extraordinary’

Colour commentator Adam Smith couldn’t hide his shock after Povetkin knocked Whyte out. Smith said “Unbelievable. And when Alexander Povetkin had lost every single round, he’d been down twice, he finds one huge shot that lays out Whyte.”

“I cannot believe what I’ve just witnessed”.

At 40 years old, Povetkin was deemed too old to be a threat at the top of the division. But this knockout is quite a solid answer to all the people who doubted him.

Eddie Hearn Gave His Thoughts After The Fight

“Dillian wants the rematch. There is a rematch clause. We want to try and do that by the end of the year. There will be a rematch,”

Hern said to reporters after the fight.

“Two heavy knockdowns from Whyte… people felt it was over. One punch completely changed the fight.”

Povetkin snapped Whyte’s 11 fights winning streak and had this to say after the fight.

“I didn’t feel that I would finish the fight like this but I was pretty confident in the fourth round,” Povetkin said. “I was watching his fights and took into account that he missed the uppercut from the left and the right. So I trained for just those shots.”

"We'll exercise that rematch clause. We'll look to make that before the end of the year and it's a huge fight." Are you looking forward to the pair doing battle again? — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 23, 2020

The boxing world including fighters Like Tyson Furry had a few things to say about the fight

My goodness. Alexander Povetkin was on life support after being dropped twice in the 4th round and then came back to life to send Whyte to the GODS with an uppercut. #WhytePovetkin — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 22, 2020

One hell of a KO punch from Povetkin. Out cold. Chilling finish. #WhytePovetkin — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) August 22, 2020