Bellator 235 Results: Michael Page KO’s Giovanni Melillo (Highlights)

Michael Page Sends Giovani Melillo To The Canvas Via Big Right Hand

Bellator 235 is taking place live now from inside SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom. The main event of the evening brings an intriguing welterweight clash between one of the most entertaining fighters Michael “Venom” Page and Italian striker Giovanni “The Punisher” Melillo.

Giovanni wears a black T-shirt, gray shorts, blue gloves and the flag of Italy on his shoulders, he enters first. Page sports red gloves, blue trunks, and his famous sunglasses. He’s having fun.

The referee is Kevin Mulhall. Here we go!

Round 1

Huge height and reach advantage for Michael Page. MVP holds his hands down, sidekick to the knee. Another punch by Page. He is too fast for Giovanni, a few quick strikes. Melillo looks slower, he lands a low kick. 1-2 Page, he misses.

Good trade on both sides. Spinning backfist attempt. Low kick. Flying front kick attempt by Page. Page feints a lot. 1-2 Michael.

Low kick Giovanni. Sidekick to the knee. Low kick for the Italian lands. Big right hand for Michael Page and Melillo is knocked out! Superb counter by Michael Page!!! What a way to finish the match!

Final Result: Michael Page KO’s Giovanni Melillo (right hand, 1:47, round 1)

Check the highlights below:

Michael Page improves the score to 15-1 MMA, 11-1 BMMA, Giovanni Melillo drops to 13-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA.