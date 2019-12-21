Breaking: Josh Barnett Vs Ronny Markes CANCELLED

Josh Barnett Was Not Cleared To Fight Ronny Markes Tonight Because Of An Illness

Bellator 235: “USO Presents – Salute the Troops” should have been headlined by a 265-pound affair between two ex-UFC fighters – the former UFC heavyweight and Pancrase Openweight champion Josh “Warmaster” Barnett and BJJ black belt Ronny Markes. The event is going down live now (Friday, December 20, 2019) from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

But unfortunately, the main event was canceled, as Josh was not cleared to fight due to an illness. Here is the tweet.

On the advice of the Hawaii State Boxing Commission, tonight’s main event bout between Josh Barnett and Ronny Markes has been cancelled. Barnett has not been cleared tonight due to severe illness. Toby Misech Vs Erik Perez is the new #BellatorUSO main event.

Josh shared his regrets in a Twitter video below.

"It's like some sort of a weird nightmare."@JoshLBarnett shares his regrets as he is unable to fight tonight at The #BellatorUSO🇺🇸 Show. pic.twitter.com/BFaWcf8Ryj — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 21, 2019

It seems Barnett will not return to the cage just yet. Josh last fought at UFC Fight Night 93 in 2016, where he choked out Andrei Arlovski and secured Performance of the Night plus Fight of the Night award.