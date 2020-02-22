Josh Barnett Out Of Bellator 241 Bout Against Ronny Markes Due To Failed Drug Test

Josh Barnett Reportedly Failed Drug Test, Bellator Debut Postponed Again

Barnett (35-8) was looking to compete in the Octagon again for the first time since his victory over Andrei Arlovski in the UFC back in 2016. Unfortunately, it’s not the case as Barnett failed a drug test; hence his promotional debut against Ronny Markes at Bellator 241 is postponed.

*BREAKING* @JoshLBarnett has been been flagged by the Mohegan Sun Athletic Commission for a banned substance. Barnett has been removed from Bellator next month at Mohegan Sun. He was scheduled to fight @RonnyMarkes. So contrary to some claims, @BellatorMMA does have out of competition drug testing in several jurisdictions. All of their European events, California, Connecticut.

So contrary to some claims, @BellatorMMA does have out of competition drug testing in several jurisdictions. All of their European events, California, Connecticut. — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) February 22, 2020

This is a massive blow for Barnett as he previously flagged by USADA in the UFC in December 2016. However, he was allowed to compete in March of 2018 after receiving a public reprimanded, and his case was ruled as contaminated substance. He then asked for UFC release and joined a Bellator a year later.

Moreover, Barnett was supposed to make his Bellator debut against Markes in the main event of Bellator: Salute the Troops in December, but his bout got scrapped due to sickness. Their fight got rebooked again for Bellator 241, but it will not happen again.

Markes (19-7) last fought in June of 2019 under the PFL banner defeated Sigi Pesaleli. Due to missing weight in back to back matches, PFL let him go later he signed with Bellator.

Do you think this fight will happen again?