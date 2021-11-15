Pearl Gonzalez Exits Bare-Knuckle Fighting After Loss To Britain Hart

Pearl Gonzalez has competed in bare-knuckle for the final time.

At BKFC 22 this past Saturday (Nov. 13), Gonzalez went toe-to-toe with Britain Hart. The bout went the distance and was highly competitive. In the end, it was Hart who had her hand raised.

Pearl Gonzalez Leaves Bare-Knuckle

After the fight, Pearl Gonzalez posted a video thanking fans in an emotional message. In her caption, Pearl announced that she will no longer be competing in bare-knuckle.

“Thank you to all of my fans!! Another day in the office, I’ll be back!! This was my last bare-knuckle fight.. Looking forward to what’s in my future!”

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the 35-year-old. Pearl Gonzalez has competed under the UFC and Invicta FC banners. She is 10-5 in MMA and has ended her short bare-knuckle run with a record of 1-1.

Pearl did make it clear in her Instagram video that she doesn’t plan to quit fighting. Gonzalez was due for her second Invicta FC Flyweight Title shot in Nov. 2020. That plan was derailed when she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

That title now belongs to Karina Rodriguez. Time will tell if Gonzalez will be back in Invicta FC to try her hand at gold once again.