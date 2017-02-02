Watch our fav rapper Danny Brown name his fav UFC fighters while he eats hot wings

As MMA continues to mutant the wing of celebrity fandom has also been evolving over the last few years. Cool, interesting and relevant celebrities are now flocking to the sport. Enter Detroit rapper Danny Brown and his love for the sport of human face punching.

While making appearance on the popular YouTube show “First We Feast”, Brown reportedly had an orgasm from eating delicious chicken wings then let his hardcore MMA fan ID card slip out of his pocket. Between takes of eating progressively hotter , hotter and hotter wings, Brown talked about having UFC fight night parties at his crib.

To top off the conversation with some MMA fandom ranch dressing, Brown deep dived when he was asked about his favorite UFC fighters to watch. First, Danny Brown has better pronunciation skills than ex-UFC play by play guy Mike Goldberg, second of all he really knows his MMA shit, and finally someone really needs to get him to an Invicta FC show ASAP.

Fast forward to the 6:26 mark to hear Danny Brown talk his love for MMA