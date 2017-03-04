MMA Rundown

Video: Russian MMA Fight Ends by a Cesaro swing Helicopter Guillotine choke

Just when you believe you’ve seen everything in MMA, Russian regional MMA goes and does something like this…

Brought to you by Octagon Fighting Sensation 11, maybe the funniest thing you’ll see all week. Here it is the entire fight (spoiler it doesn’t get better for our test pilot):

Shout out to the tireless work done not just by these anonymous Russian fighters, but also to the legends @Grabaka_Hitman and @Jolassandra who tirelessly bring us amazing shit from Mother Russia.

