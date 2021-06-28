(Video) Russian MMA Post-Fight Brawl Turns into Fully Sanction Fight

R3 Fighting Championship, a Russian MMA promotion, actually added a fight to their card after a brawl ensued. A post-fight brawl happened, and moments later, the men were in the cave fighting in a fully sanctioned out.

The notion of that happening elsewhere seems unheard of by western philosophies. Nonetheless, Russia, the land of some of the most dominant fighters globally, tends to do things differently.

Russian MMA Promotion Post Fight Brawl

News of the brawl was released on social media. In the clip, two men were seen arguing back and forth. Unfortunately, the men were speaking Russian, and without a translator, it was impossible to hear what they were discussing. Nonetheless, as both men continued their argument backed by their entourages, a smaller man steps up and interferes.

Chaos at R3 Fighting Championship in Moscow. No idea what's going on, but these things happen in Russian MMA. pic.twitter.com/OKnUTa7Zho — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

Next thing you know, a fight breaks out between both sides. Punches were thrown by various participants in a whirlwind of chaos. While post-fight brawls aren’t the craziest thing to happen in MMA, what happened shortly after was one of the unique things we’ve ever seen in the sport.

If this was happening in any other country I'd say it was fake but nope, these dudes are actually fighting right now. pic.twitter.com/u7Tu0yNyVw — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

Brawl Fighters Have Real MMA Fight

The men put gloves on and had a sanctioned fight inside of the cage. Even with further research, it’s hard to determine what started the brawl or why it happened. Additionally, we’re assuming that both men were around the same weight, making the fight possible.

A traditional announcement was made for both fighters, as they took the red and the blue corners, respectively. Both men came out cautiously in a feeling-out process.

Blue shirt wins by first round RNC. Only in Russia hahaha pic.twitter.com/O4HOawR97o — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

However, it only took one round for the fight to finish by way of submission. The man who was originally in the blue shirt could get a finish by applying a rear-naked choke.

Surprisingly enough, after making his opposition tap out, there was no further confrontation. Both men just went back to their corners, as the winner celebrated with his team.