Replay: Ex-UFC 205er Nikita Krylov wins by standing guillotine, drops lifeless dude face first

Get this cold blooded killer back in the UFC. Nikita Krylov is 25 years old with a 100% finishing rate yet the UFC choose not resign him? In Krylov’s first fight since leaving the UFC, the young light heavyweight did not play any games.

Krylov won and he won violently Fight Nights Golbal 68. Check the replay below of Krylov’s rare walkoff standing choke submission. Sure just go ahead and drop Stjepan Bekavac face first to the canvas after you choked him out Nikita Krylov.