Fight Video: Ex-boxer, 18 year old Asha Roka mauls Anjela Pink in 9 seconds to win MMA debut

The hype is real. When a female boxing prodigy like Asha Roka suddenly drops the sweet science in favor of chasing her MMA dreams, it may be a sign of greater things yet to come. Or it may just be a bat signal in the air that says Roka also likes to kick or submit people while after she’s already punched them in the face.

At a Super Fight League event over the weekend, the 18 year old fighting out of India made her much anticipated mixed martial rats debut. Then Roka decided to end her MMA maiden voyage after a single counter punch landed square on the jaw of her opponent Anjela Pink. The first punch Roka ever landed in a MMA fight collapsed her opponent in a heaping pile of face pain.

Don’t blink, check the replay and keep in the mind the name of Asha Roka when it comes to 125 pound female prospects in 2017.

SuperFight Leaugue – Ok, this one was fast! Asha Roka /Sher-E-Punjab/ 9 s. TKO pic.twitter.com/nI0Tg0u2nn — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) January 21, 2017

Big H/T to MarQ P for the find

Check the full event replay below with the Roka vs. Pink fight beginning at the 48:00 mark