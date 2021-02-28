UFC Veteran John Moraga Loses To Marc Castro By TKO On The ‘Canelo vs Yildirim’ Undercard

The transition from MMA to boxing has been quite difficult for John Moraga. The former UFC title challenger is now 1-3 after losing to Marc Castro by TKO on the undercard of “Canelo vs Yildirim”.

The fight was completely one-sided and could have even been stopped in the very first round. Moraga got dropped by Castro 10 seconds into the fight and got dominated for the rest of the round. After getting knocked down twice in a short span during the second round, the referee had no choice but to stop the fight.

Moraga left the UFC in 2018 with an 8-6 record during his run. His last fight ended in a TKO loss against the current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

He almost reached the top of the division when he faced then-champion Demetrious Johnson in 2013. Moraga put up a good fight but Johnson was just better, he defeated Moraga by submission via armbar.

You can check out the highlights below!

Marc Castro dropped his opponent SEVEN SECONDS into the fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/38dCy8Y8Mi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021

Marc Castro improves to 2-0 👏 pic.twitter.com/jWPIYV4g7E — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 28, 2021