Dillon Danis Loses to Jake Shields, Probably Immediately Regrets Being a Douche

Dillon Danis has spent the last few months of limelight he got from being Conor McGregor’s jiu jitsu training partner by making a complete ass of himself. Beyond creating enough hype to get signed by Bellator, we haven’t really seen anything from Danis that could be categorized as an accomplishment. But we have seen plenty of cringe worthy swagger. This is a man with the audacity to call the P4P GOAT Jon Jones a bitch.

Which brings us to Submission Underground 4, Chael Sonnen’s grappling promotion and their main event, pitting Danis against Jake Shields. Yes, that Jake Shields who out grappled both Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia in an MMA cage was being pitted against the vaunted, elite grappling skills of Dillon Danis. What did he think of the challenge of wrestling someone like Shields?

Hey guys, it’s all the brash confidence of Conor McGregor without any of the charisma. Jesus, even the MC couldn’t hide his contempt from his questions.

Naturally the MMA Gods can only stand for so much bullshit, and Danis needed to be stricken down. With an ego to talent ratio like Danis’s, they couldn’t allow even a single victory in a Bellator prelim, least we have to suffer more of his braggadocio. Let all fighters, even the legends, he was forced to bend the knee to them.

After a back and forth battle, Jake Shields enacted the will of the MMA Gods and defeated Dillon Danis is overtime with the quickest escape.

In case you think we are overstating just how douche Danis has been over the last month or so, take a look at our collection below:

IBJJF Atlanta Open Champion today next week i decapitate Jake Shields pic.twitter.com/XLBd2IGi0N — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 6, 2017