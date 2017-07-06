100% JMMA. This face-off pic proves Gabi Garcia is fighting a strawweight in her next fight

We present to you the latest offering to the JMMA Gods. With this sacrifice to Gabi Garcia the Fight Gods blood lust maybe set for at least the next 100 years. Because holy shit this is the most JMMA fight to ever JMMA.

Rest in peace Megumi Yabushita. We don’t know what Yabushita did to anger the matchmakers at Shoot Boxing but tomorrow night at the S-Cup 2017 in Tokyo, the 5’4 fighter takes on the six foot two Garcia in a striking match.

This will end well. Everything is fine.