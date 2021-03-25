Craig Jones To Face Gabi Garcia In Intergender Grappling Match

There is an argument that can be made that Craig Jones and Gabi Garcia are the best male and female grapplers in the world today. Now they will be facing off on the mats, in what promises to be an interesting, if bizarre matchup.

Over the years, both Jones and Garcia have built up massive resumes inside the sport of submission grappling. In particular, Craig is an ADCC and EBI veteran, with wins at the IBJJF NoGi World Championships at a purple belt level.

As for the physical specimen that is Gabi Garcia, she is most known by MMA fans for her run in Rizin. Aside from that though, she is also quite credentialed on the mats, even being an inductee for the IBJJF Hall of Fame for her successes.

Craig Jones vs Gabi Garcia Set For March 28th

Now it seems that these two Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legends are going to be facing off on the mats. According to an Instagram post from Craig Jones, he will be taking on Gabi Garcia in a no-gi match set for Sunday, March 28th.

According to the post, these two legends will participate in a no time limit, sub-only match. In fact, Craig says that if he loses the match, he will retire from BJJ altogether.

“We’ll do a no time limit match in her gym and we’ll stream that free, supposedly,” Jones said. “Hopefully (it goes) well for me, otherwise, if I lose I’ll retire. If I lose to Gabi I’ll retire… “Just no time limit, sub only. Obviously, a lot of people think it’s a joke, but just because of the interest we thought why not jump in? Flo Grappling wouldn’t touch it but we’ll stream it free.”

This is an interesting matchup that sees Craig Jones give up about 100lb in weight to his much bigger foe. It will be fun to watch it unfold, and see who ends up on top by the end of the match.