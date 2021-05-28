Gabi Garcia Wants Kayla Harrison Fight in Any Weight Class

MMA standout Gabi Garcia wants to fight Kayla Harrison. Harrison referred to herself as the baddest woman on the planet after his last victory, but Garcia is looking to challenge that assessment.

Garcia is naturally a heavyweight, which makes finding competition for her extremely difficult. In most cases, Gabi fights in Japan, competing in open weight divisions. Her last outing was a catchweight fight at 225lbs against Barbara Nepomuceno, which Garcia won by submission in one round.

Gabi Garcia on Kayla Harrison Fight

According to Garcia, Harrison has been taking shots at her on the internet. However, now that Gracia has called her out in a fight, Kayla has become relatively quiet on the subject. She sat down with AG Fight to explain her story.

“Kayla (Harrison) came on the internet to talk sh*t, Julia Budd (ex-Bellator champion) too. I accepted all these fights, but she (Kayla) always said that I was an easy fight. That I had no technique to fight her. But the Gabi of old is not the same as Gabi (today),” explained Garcia. “Then I came to my manager and said: ‘Look, she is challenging me, I want to fight with her. What does she want to fight with me? ‘ Then it starts: ‘I fight in any category, I fight open weight’. I said: ‘No, it will arrive on time and it will not be like this’. Then: ‘No, I want a test at Gabi, I want this, I want that’. All right then! Let’s go! Do you want to test me all the time? What you want? Do you want me to hit how much weight? I talked to my doctor, (to find out) what the minimum weight I could get. Everything she was asking for. (But) in reality, she doesn’t want to fight,” Garcia said.

Making the Matchup

Would fans of the sport like to see Gabi Garcia vs. Kayla Harrison in an open weight fight? Neither competitor would be able to fight in each other’s weight class effectively. But, if the hatred is high between the athletes, the war could provide another exciting matchup in their decorated careers.

Now, fight fans will just have to wait and see if Harrison agrees to the fight.