 Skip to Content

Triad Combat 2 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

COVID ruins another event, this time it's Triller's Triad Combat.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Alex Behunin

Triad Combat 2 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Triad Combat 2 will not be taking place later this month.

Postponed

On Friday, Ariel Helwani reported that Triller’s second Triad Combat event is being postponed.

MiddleEasy was able to confirm that the event is being postponed.

Triller explained the situation in an emailed statement.

“We made this very hard decision out of an abundance of caution for the Fight Club athletes and fans of Triad and Jason Aldean; we determined that, given the current state of the Omnicron virus, it was in our collective interest to postpone this large arena event,” Triller wrote. “All tickets will be refunded and stay tuned for exciting news for where and who will be fighting and rocking our next event.”

There is no update for when the event will take place.

Triad Combat 2 was supposed to go down on February 26 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Several former UFC fighters were going to participate in the event, including Jimmie Rivera and Sam Sicilia. Former UFC  heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos was scheduled to face boxing heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev in the main event. In addition, former light heavyweight champion and three-time title challenger Vitor Belfort was scheduled to take on Chad Dawson.

Rampage Jackson and Shannon Briggs were set to return as coaches for the boxing and MMA teams. Team MMA won the first Triad Combat event.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Marney Maxx
(Video) One-Armed Fighter Marney Maxx Knocks Out Opponent With A Head Kick
← Read Last Post