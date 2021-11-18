The UFC Signs Undefeated 21 Year-Old Prospect Muhammad Mokaev

The UFC has pumped some new blood into their roster.

A Young Gun

On Wednesday, it was learned that the promotion had signed one of Europe’s brightest prospects. His name is Muhammad Mokaev. He is now officially the youngest fighter on the current UFC roster.

The Dagestani fighter has been making waves on the regional scene. In his amateur days, starting at age 15, he went on an amazing tear of 22 wins with no losses.

One day after he turned 20 years old, he would step up onto the pro circuit. The results would be no different. Mokaev would bolster 5 wins and with one no-contest. His last win would be over SBG Ireland’s Blaine O’Driscoll at BRAVE CF 54 in September.

Securing His Shot

A win over a Bellator veteran and a 27-fight undefeated streak would be enough to grant ‘The Punisher’ his shot inside the UFC.

🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨 🏆 Former @IMMAFed Champ

👊 Undefeated MMA Record Welcome to the UFC @MuhammadMokaev 🇬🇧 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 17, 2021

Signing with the promotion has been on Mokaev’s mind for quite sometime now. In 2018, he would DM Dana White, saying he’d be in the UFC by 2022.

He might not be ‘Mystic Mac’, but he hit this one right on the button. The prediction was correct and Muhammad Mokaev will look to make even bigger waves inside the UFC Octagon.