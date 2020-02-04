Colby Covington Wants to Fight 50 Cent in a Celebrity Boxing Bout

Covington Calls Out 50 Cent in Charity Boxing Match

Combat sports beef is all over the place right now. Both Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal hate each other but also are keeping one eye open in case they get the attention of Conor McGregor. Conor wants a shot at Khabib but is ready to take on anyone at any time. Meanwhile, Logan Paul is trying to secure a bout with Antonio Brown. And, Logan’s brother Jake wants his shot at KSI. While all of this is happening, Colby Covington has decided to begin a unique feud himself. Clearly Covington never watched “Power” or grew up in a big rich town. If he did, he wouldn’t want to fight 50 Cent.

At this point, everyone knows who 50 Cent is. Although he’s not a mixed martial artist, he is involved in the business. Although his exact title seems unclear, Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent) is heavily connected with Bellator. As an avid fan of MMA, it’s no secret that 50 is amazing when it comes to at least three things. Making music, roasting people, and doing it all publically on Instagram.

UFC 245

After 50 witnessed Kamaru Usman break Colby’s jaw at UFC 245, he took to social media, which is what he does best. 50 roasted Covington for not being able to deliver on his promise to bring the welterweight title to the White House.

“Well look at the bright side, you won’t say the wrong thing or anything. For the next 6 weeks,” wrote 50 on Instagram.

Covington Addresses 50 Cent

That was enough to irritate Covington. So much to the point where Colby wants his fair shot at facing 50 Cent. During his interview with ESPN, a triggered Covington made sure to reference 50 Cent and the post.

“Does my jaw look broken? I’ve been smiling. I’ve been with all my mamacitas, you know? The only person that’s gotten their jaw wired shut is 50 Cent. If you want to talk about people who’ve gotten their jaw wired shut, let’s talk about 50 Cent,” said Covington.

Making the Fight

Later, he proposed the idea of fighting 50 in a celebrity boxing match. His stipulations were that one hand of 50’s choosing would be tied behind Covingtons back. Next, he would put up $1 million of his own money with all the proceeds going to American troops.

Do fans actually want to see Covington face 50 Cent in a celebrity event? And …. would he win? Let us know in the comments.