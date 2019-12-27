Street MMA: Girl Sends Opponent STRAIGHT to Suplex City

Watch a Girl Send Her Opponent to Suplex City

Welcome to suplex city. As kids, we all must admit that we bought into the hype of professional wrestling. As we got older we changed our thoughts of the broadcast from sport to entertainment. We thought to ourselves “Who on Earth could get suplexed in a real fight?” Then Rampage Jackson came along, powerbombed Ricardo Arona and we thought, “Wow, maybe this would actually work!” Well in street MMA, anything is possible. Who would have guessed that this suplex would come from what looks like a teenage girl?

Welcome to Suplex City

Absolutely no hair pulling was executed as these two threw down. Just fists. Lots of flying fists. Then the unthinkable happened.

Someone must have called former WWE commentator Jim Ross because the scoop slam delivered was reminiscent of Hulk Hogan on Andre the Giant.

At first, it looked like we were going to get the usual. Two amateurs with no real knowledge of fighting technique swinging for dear life. Never really hitting anything but the wind and hopefully not themselves.

Next thing we know, “green tank top lady” had enough. I mean honestly, she threw about six or seven punches until she finally connected with a lucky right hand. Then, instinct kicked in. And, the tour ride to suplex city began.

All those childhood memories of watching WWE late at night kicked in. Or, maybe she’s a Khabib fan. Nonetheless, the scoop slam nearly rattled her opponent out of her pink UGGs. Which sucks because they were probably her fresh shoes for the beginning of the school year.

A Lesson Learned in Street MMA

After that, the rest was history. Green tank decided to hover over her opponent and land some hard blows. In fact, they looked pretty similar to the shots GDR took against Amanda Nunes at UFC 245.

So, what did we learn here? Maybe watching wrestling in your childhood is actually a form of self-defense. And for anyone who never thought a scoop slam could happen in a real fight, who about you tell the lady who just entered suplex city.