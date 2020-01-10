VIDEO: Fighter Gets Knocked Out Then Submits Referee At ONE Championship

By
Jordan Ellis
-
One Championship
One Championship - Image Courtesy via @ONEChampionship Twitter

Watch Ma Jia Wen lock up a submission after suffering a knockout loss

ONE Championship 106: New Tomorrow went down earlier today in Bangkok, Thailand. The promotions first event of 2020 was headlined by a muay thai match up between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty. However, it was the preliminary card which threw up the most entertaining moment of the night. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg met Ma Jia Wen and the fight came to life within seconds of the opening bell.

Zoltsetseg scored a heavy first round knockdown and followed up with some ground strikes. The referee moved in to stop the fight, but Jia Wen wasn’t done quite yet. In a state of confusion, he grabbed the officials leg and began trying to lock up a submission. The winner Zoltsetseg wheeled away in celebration as his strikes opponent sank in a leg lock. Check out the knockout and its hilarious aftermath below.

 

See all of the results from ONE Championship 106: New Tomorrow

  • Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty by TKO (R3 at 2:39)

  • Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar by TKO (R1 at 4:27)

  • Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai def. Kenta Yamada by unanimous decision

  • Thanh Le def. Ryogo Takahashi by KO (R1 at 2:51)
  • Liam Harrison def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud by KO (R1 at 2:03)
  • Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym def. Brice Delval by split decision
  • Raimond Magomedaliev def. Joey Pierotti by submission (Guillotine choke, R1 at 3:50)
  • Adam Noi def. Victor Pinto by unanimous decision
  • Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg def. Ma Jia Wen by KO (R1 at 0.55)
  • Mehdi Zatout def. Han Zi Hao by split decision
  • Ayaka Miura def. Maira Mazar by submission (Americana, R2 at 3:01)
  • Roel Rosauro def. Yohan Mulia Legowo by unanimous decision
