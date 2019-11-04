ONE Championship Announces Initial First Half 2020 Event Schedule

2019 has been a rather monumental year for ONE Championship. Being able to celebrate with an unforgettable 100th event showcase in Tokyo, Japan for ONE: CENTURY, it was one for the books. It featured seven world title bouts and two winners for World Grand Prix matches.

With 2020 being just around the corner ONE Championship continues to step forward setting new milestones in place.

4 November 2019 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced its initial 1H 2020 schedule. More events will be added to the 1H 2020 calendar shortly.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “2019 was a pivotal year for ONE Championship. In addition to increasing our reach and deepening our engagement in our core markets across Asia, we held our first events in Japan and Vietnam. ONE Championship also established its initial broadcast presence in the United States and India with live broadcasts and delayed re-runs. For 2020, our goal is to push the boundaries and expand our reach, frequency, and engagement across all core geographies.”

Sityodtong continued: “For the coming year, ONE Championship intends to hold a minimum of 50 events, including those from ONE Championship, ONE Hero Series, ONE Warrior Series, and ONE Esports. More announcements will be coming shortly for the 2020 calendar. In addition, if all goes according to plan, we hope to throw our first events in the United States, India, and Korea in 2020. While nothing is 100% confirmed yet for US and India, serious initial discussions have been underway. Also, with the success of ONE Hero Series-China, we will now launch ONE Hero Series Philippines, our local league in the Philippines, in 2020 to widen our search for the next global martial arts superstar.”

ONE Championship

Initial 1H2020 Official Schedule*

Bangkok, Thailand

Friday, 10 January

Manila, Philippines

Friday, 31 January

Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday, 7 February

Singapore

Friday, 28 February

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Friday, 20 March

Chongqing, China

Saturday, 28 March

Tokyo, Japan

Sunday, 5 April

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Friday, 24 April

Macau, China

Friday, 15 May

Manila, Philippines

Friday, 29 May

Jakarta, Indonesia

Friday, 5 June

Seoul, South Korea

Friday, 19 June

*More events will be added shortly to the 1H 2020 calendar.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.