The Korean Zombie is EXTREMELY Disappointed in Rener Gracie Amidst Brian Ortega Beef

The Korean Zombie is EXTREMELY Disappointed in Rener Gracie

The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega have a beef that is heating up before our very eyes. By now, it’s very apparent that both men can’t stand each other. Even before their fight at UFC Busan got canceled, both men took their chance to throw shots at each other. After Ortega slapped Zombie’s friend at UFC 248, the beef heightened to new levels. And as a result of that, the respect that Korean Zombie had for Ortega’s coach Rener Gracie has gone out of the window.

Chang Sung Jung, AKA Korean Zombie, and Ortega were both in attendance at UFC 248. Jung’s friend and musician Jay Park ended up being slapped by “T-City” when Korean Zombie went to the restroom. Because of that action, Zombie has lost all respect for Ortega and has vowed to knock him out cold when the pair officially fight in the octagon, whenever that may be.

Zombie Shares Disappointment in Rener Gracie

After the incident, both Zombie and Ortega took to social media to explain their rendition of the incident and how it played out. Most recently, Ortega shared more details surrounding his side of the story.

Under the post, Ortega’s coach Rener Gracie wrote,” “Slapping a translator makes you a bully. Slapping an instigator makes you BULLYPROOF.”

Disappointed in the comment, Zombie fired back in a post of his own.

“@renergracie I cannot believe you wrote this!

Jay Park never asked me to write anything and get myself involved in this situation,” wrote TKZ. “How is it even acceptable that a 2nd place ranked fighter resorted to using violence towards a civilian?

I’ve been practicing my Jiu Jitsu while watching your YouTube videos. even attended your seminar when you were in Korea. I am just ashamed and embarrassed.

I also want to address that I am upset at ‘Gracie Jiu Jitsu’ as much as that moment when Ortega slapped Jay Park. Is it okay for someone to solve a problem physically before attempting to fix it verbally? Do you guys tell your students that it’s okay to do that at Gracie Jiu Jitsu? I truly thought that you would scold Ortega for his childish behavior because he should have never hit a civilian. I am deeply disappointed in you. #zombieapocalypse”

Fuel to the Fire

It seems like this feud is just going to continue to grow. At least until both men are able to settle their differences inside of the octagon. For now, Zombie has made it clear how disappointed he is in Rener Gracie. And, he can’t wait to get his hands on Brian Ortega.