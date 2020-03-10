Brian Ortega Issues Statement About UFC 248 Altercation With ‘Instigator’ Jay Park

Brian Ortega Warned Jay Park He Would Get Slapped, Refuses To Apologize

In the stands of UFC 248, Brian Ortega was seen being escorted out of the building, following an altercation with the Korean Zombie, and Jay Park. Now he gives his side of the story.

Ortega was seen getting into an altercation with K-Pop superstar Jay Park. Park was at the event to be a translator for the Korean Zombie, who was supposed to fight Brian, before injury changed that. The three were sitting next to each other, and when TKZ got up to use the restroom, Brian hits Park across the face.

A video has since emerged, showing the incident, as security stepped in between the two.

In the video, Ortega can be heard yelling at Jay Park, telling him “I told you I’d slap you like a bitch,” and laughing. As for why this incident happened, Brian issued a statement to explain what led to this moment. Moreover, he responded to the Korean Zombie’s statement, where he was called a coward for hitting a civilian who was only there to translate.

“On May 9, 2018, Jay Park signed The Korean Zombie to a management contract under AOMG Entertainment, of which Park is the CEO, and soon after the trash talking began. When I finally made it to Korea for the press conference, TKZ approached me with his translator (a real one, not Jay Park) and said ‘I want to apologize for the trash talking, it was my management that wants to do it to promote the fight’.” Brian Ortega wrote. “I accepted his apology, shook his hand and we had a great press conference. Soon after I tore my knee, and the fight got cancelled. Four weeks ago, The Korean Zombie and Jay Park went on Ariel’s show and said I dodged the fight. ‘Dodging’ and ‘injury’ are two separate things, and since I already knew JP was the one writing the script, that’s when I welcomed him to the fight game and warned him to watch his mouth. “On Saturday night, I slapped three people at the same time. I apologize for slapping the ‘translator’, I apologize for slapping the ‘K-Pop Star’, but I don’t apologize for slapping the ‘instigator’.

What do you think of this reasoning from Brian Ortega?