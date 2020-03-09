Korean Zombie Vows to F*ck Up Brian Ortega for Slapping his Friend

Korean Zombie Plans to KO Brian Ortega for Attacking his Friend

Korean Zombie is fed up with Brian Ortega. During UFC 248, the men encountered an altercation that allegedly ended up prolonging their rivalry. For months, both TKZ and Ortega have traded shots back and forth with each other via social media. As both men were in attendance for UFC 248, Ortega allegedly slapped Zombie’s friend when he left to use the restroom. After Zombie received the news, he took to social media to let the world know his plans for knocking out Ortega for his actions.

According to The Korean Zombie, he and Ortega remained cordial throughout the event. In fact, he stated that both men sat relatively close to each other for over 2 hours and nothing happened. But, when Zombie got up to use the restroom, Ortega slapped Zombie’s friend Jay Park. Park is a Korean American rapper, singer, songwriter, and overall entertainer.

Dana White says Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie got into a fight in the crowd during #UFC248 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 8, 2020

Zombie Vows to KO Ortega via Social Media

Once the Zombie got wind of the situation, he decided to explain the situation on his Instagram account. There, he vowed to KO Ortega for slapping his friend.

“Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you fucking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate.

Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset.

You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you fucking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people

don’t remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your fucking face will be bloody.

Now, your fucking face stays in my mind and I will fuck you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again,” wrote The Korean Zombie.

Booking TKZ vs Brian Ortega

Ortega was originally scheduled to face Korean Zombie at UFC Busan back in December of 2019. However, Brian was forced to pull out of the matchup due to a knee injury.

Although the UFC never re-booked the matchup, the feud that these men possess should be enough to get the bout rescheduled. Then, Zombie will be able to get his chance to KO Ortega and get revenge for his friend.