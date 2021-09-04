Weili Zhang Training Stateside Ahead Of UFC 268, Henry Cejudo, Korean Zombie To Join Camp

Weili Zhang is changing things up ahead of her upcoming fight.

Zhang takes on Rose Namajunas in a highly-anticipated women’s strawweight title rematch at UFC 268 which takes place November 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It will be a chance for Zhang to not only regain her 125-pound strap, but gain revenge on Namajunas who inflicted her first defeat in the UFC when she won via first-round knockout earlier this year.

And for the first time, the Chinese superstar will have a camp based in the United States as her coach Pedro Jordao revealed she will be arriving in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month to train at Fight Ready.

She will notably be training with Fight Ready head coaches Santino DeFranco, Eric Albarracin and Eddie Cha along with her Black Tiger Fight Club team from Beijing.

“Just trying to do things more organized,” Jordao said.

Cejudo, Korean Zombie To Join Zhang Camp

It doesn’t stop there.

Zhang will also get to train with some big names as a result of this move as former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo will reportedly be a part of the camp.

UFC featherweight contender The Korean Zombie could also fly in from South Korea to assist her while Bellator’s Patricky Freire is also expected to be a part of the camp.

It will be interesting to see what changes, if any, this will bring in a rematch with Namajunas.