Zabit Magomedsharipov Plans To ‘Simply Destroy Someone’ On February 28

Zabit Magomedsharipov plans on returning to action next month.

The flashy Dagestani striker hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar all the way back in November 2019.

But after well over two years outside the Octagon, Magomedsharipov is now seemingly targeting a return very soon as he took to Instagram to reveal that he would “simply destroy someone” on February 28.

You can view his post below:

“On February 28, I will simply destroy someone @magomedgadzhi_abakarov 😂”

Zabit Magomedsharipov Not Done Yet

It’s good news not only for fans of Magomedsharipov, but MMA as well.

Magomedsharipov is 6-0 in the UFC and is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, let alone the featherweight division.

It was also reported early last year that the 30-year-old was leaning towards retirement. However, going by Magomedsharipov’s latest tweet, that appears to be no longer the case.

As for who he could end up facing next remains to be seen.

The one fight just about everyone wants is a long-awaited clash with fellow striker Yair Rodriguez which has failed to come to fruition for many years now.

But just about anyone in the top five of the featherweight division would be a welcome opponent for Magomedsharipov at this point.