UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov is a bit of a quiet guy most of the time. However he showed recently that he also has a funny side to him too.

Undefeated in his UFC career, there is a ton of hype surrounding Zabit during his UFC tenure so far. He has an exciting style, full of wild attacks on the feet, and deadly submissions on the ground. This has led him to win six bouts in the division, including his most recent victory over Calvin Kattar.

Was Zabit Magomedsharipov In Home Alone?

Zabit Magomedsharipov has shown some impressive fighting abilities in the UFC, but he has yet to fully share his personality. Obviously there is a language barrier, but he also appears to be a bit of a shy and quiet guy. However fans got to see a glimpse of his sense of humor with a recent post to his Instagram. Here the Dageatani fighter welcomed his friend Timur Vallev to the UFC, by making comparisons between the two of them, and the pair of robbers from the first Home Alone movie.

“Now my partner is also at @ufc 😁 congratulations on the long-awaited signing bro”

Along with the funny picture, Zabit also shared a clip of him and Vallev training together, and Timur looking like a savage. The UFC newcomer has long been considered one of the best bantamweights outside of the promotion. It will be interesting to see how he fairs when be makes that debut, against Jammall Emmers on August 1st.

Zabit Magomedsharipov had a ton of hype surrounding him when he first came into the UFC, and Timur Vallev seems to be experiencing the same thing. Just like it has been fun exploring Zabit’s skills so far, it will also be fun to see how Timur fairs in the super stacked bantamweight division.