UFC Fight Night 163 Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov Outduels Calvin Kattar (Highlights)

Zabit Magomedsharipov Wins First And Second Round, Calvin Kattar Was Better In The Third, Unanimous Decision Victory For Zabit!

UFC is staging the UFC Fight Night 163 MMA event now (Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019). It takes place inside CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. The main headliner brings the featherweight clash between two intriguing featherweights, the former ACB champ and probably the tallest 145-pounder Zabit “ZaBeast” Magomedsharipov and Massachusetts-native Calvin “The Boston Finisher” Kattar.

The ref is Marc Goddard. Here we go!

Round 1

No glove touch. Zabit lands a low kick. Zabit has a reach advantage, he circles, fires low kicks at will. Magomedsharipov switches stance. Kattar has to get close. Big right hand by Kattar.

Low kick Zabit. And another one. Wonderful movement by Magomedsharipov, great jabs, Kattar fires back with a low kick. Right hand to the face Kattar, he ate a low kick.

Zabit switches stances over and over. 1-2 Zabit. Low kick to the inside Kattar. Body kick Zabit. Left hand to the face Kattar, but Zabit evades right uppercut and circles. Three quick punches by Zabit, and a front kick to the head.

Big jabs. Body kick missed by a hair. Low kick Kattar. Front kick Kattar, Zabit moved his head. Wow, great counter by Magomedsharipov.

Low kick Zabit, followed by a spinning heel kick. 1-2 Zabit. Big right-hand Kattar, Zabit blocks it. Great reverse elbow followed by a body kick. Kattar blocks three quick punches.

Left low kick Zabit. Big right-hand counter Kattar and Zabit stop. Flying knee attempt. Right uppercut counter Kattar, great exchange on both sides, more shots to the body. This is a wild brawl. 10-9 Magomedsharipov.

Round 2

Kattar attacks with a left hand. Magomedsharipov connects a few punches and a middle kick. Zabit keeps landing these jabs. Spinning back kick followed by a crescent kick! Sidekick to the knee. And another one.

Zabit advances and lands a low kick. Spinning backfist, Kattar blocks the punch. Sidekick to the body, crescent kick attempt. Front kick to the body Kattar.

Another kick to the thigh. Zabit feints a lot. Jab Kattar. Right hand Zabit. 1-2 Magomedsharipov, followed by a body kick. Zabit goes for a single leg, stuffed. Clinch uppercut Magomedsharipov.

Wow, wonderful takedown by Zabit. Kattar stood up instantly, a great stand-up exchange. Low kick Zabit. 1-2 Zabit. Wonderful hooks on both sides. Body punch Zabit. Two front jabs. Two big uppercuts by Kattar and a flying knee lands too.

Zabit fires back with a body kick. Great left hook counter by Zabit. Was this a cartwheel kick attempt? Head kick attempt Kattar. 10-9 Magomedsharipov.

Round 3

A lot of jabs on both sides. Nut shot Magomedsharipov. Goddard stops the match.

The bout is restarted. Low kick Zabit. Knee kick. An uppercut to the body Zabit. Low kick. Zabit evades Kattar’s punches. Low kick Calvin.

Zabit switches stances. Kattar advances but Zabit circles well, overhand right misses its mark. A lot of punches on both sides. Flying knee attempt by Kattar. Big left hands Zabit.

Uppercut misses its mark. Zabit shoots in, stuffed. 1-2 Kattar. Great right hook finds its mark. Front kick to the knee. Good uppercut again.

Right hook wobbles Zabit for a second but he survives. Big left uppercut by Kattar, and again, superb combo, Zabit survives! More hooks. Three wonderful punches by Kattar. Zabit fires back with a left hook.

A left hook followed by a right uppercut Kattar. Another great uppercut, superb right cross, Kattar goes forward. Low kick, Zabit retreats. Another body blow.

Zabit takes him down, Kattar punishes him with punches and elbows off the bottom. Magomedsharipov in the full guard. Calvin punishes him again, great strikes, and a submission attempt. 10-9 Kattar.

Final Result: 29-28 x 3, Zabit Magomedsharipov defeats Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision

Here are the highlights:

