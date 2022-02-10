Yoel Romero Returns Against Melvin Manhoef At Bellator Paris

‘The Soldier Of God’ is back on the Bellator battlefield.

Romero’s Next Fight

Yoel Romero will be making the walk to the cage once again on May 6th. In his sequel promotional appearance, he will take on 50-fight MMA veteran Melvin Manhoef at Bellator Paris. The news was first reported by Ariel Helwani, which was followed by an official announcement by Bellator.

The incredible light heavyweight booking will serve as the co-main event for Bellator Paris, right before Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo.

Getting Back On Track (x2)

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Yoel Romero in the win column. The UFC veteran’s last victory would be a KO of Luke Rockhold back in 2018. Since then, Romero has had a run of bad luck. He is currently on a four-fight losing streak, with defeats coming to Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa and most recently, Phil Davis.

After losing three times in the UFC, Romero would be released by the promotion. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t get back on track outside the Octagon.

Phil Davis would be able to outwrestle the Olympic silver-medalist in his Bellator debut. This setback would come to Romero last September. Months removed from the loss, ‘The Soldier Of God’ looks to rebound against a seasoned veteran of the game, in Melvin Manhoef.

Like Romero, Manhoef has seen better days. He’d fall victim to vicious ground and pound by Corey Anderson in ‘Overtime’s’ Bellator debut. Before that, he’d win two in a row.

The 45 year-old Manhoef (who is only one year older than Romero) looks to prove age is just a number. Beating a former 3X UFC title challenger would be an amazing way to cap off his 50-fight career as he nears retirement.