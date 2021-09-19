Phil Davis Outwrestles Yoel Romero, Gets Decision Win – Bellator 266 Results (Highlights)

The return has come, Yoel Romero awaits.

Former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero makes his Bellator debut after being cut by the UFC. His first task is no easy one, as he takes on former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Phil Davis.

‘The Soldier of God’ looks to bag a win at his new home of 205lbs and take a step closer to promotional gold. Davis seeks to put a halt to that dream and spoil the debut of the powerhouse.

Round 1:

The two light heavyweights bounce around the cage, gauging distance. The fighters are very cautioned to throw. Davis pours on the pressure keeping Romero on the back foot. Romero throws leg kicks to keep him at bay. Davis looks to put some combos together but Romero evades and defends with ease. The new light heavyweight continues the charge with the leg kicks, chopping the calves of ‘Mr. Wondeful.’ Davis is more aggressive on the feet, picking at the legs of Romero with his own kicks.

Round 2:

Davis showcases more of his boxing skills, landing one-twos on Romero. Romero retaliates with wild strikes, turning it on as the clock goes down in minutes. The college standout wrestler attempts to take down Romero but the Cuban missile of a man stuffs it with ease.

Romero makes him pay by attacking him wildly on the feet. Davis looks to snipe the sharpshooter, striking from a distance, picking his shots. Davis attacks Romero intelligently with a series of kicks and would follow up to bust the face of Romero. Romero would sting for the fences trying to take off the head of Davis. Mixing up his strikes well, Davis gets the takedown on the Olympic silver-medalist in shocking fashion. Davis ends the round on top.

Round 3:

Davis gets the takedown early in the third! When Romero is about to get up, he gets denied as Davis pulls him to the ground against the cage. Romero looks exhausted on his back, who can’t get anything going for him in the final round. ‘Mr. Wonderful’ looks to get an even better position, advancing to side control and looking for submissions.

Romero eventually gets up but only to be taken down again. Davis is just outwrestling the Olympian, in dominant fashion. ‘Soldier of God’ soldiers on through and gets back up to his feet. He gets outclinched as Davis looks to trip him. The fight ends in good fashion for Davis.

Official result: Phil Davis defeats Yoel Romero via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-26)

