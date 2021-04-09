Petr Yan Lashes Out At Aljamain Sterling: “Your Ass Is Getting Stripped P*ssy”

Petr Yan has once again lashed out at Aljamain Sterling.

The two elite bantamweights have been going back and forth on Twitter, with Yan stating that Sterling should be stripped of his 135lb belt. This of course is in regards to Yan being disqualified in their fight at UFC 259, thus leading to Sterling picking up the belt.

Sterling countered back with the following comment:

“The guy laughing stock has the belt. You fought your first Top 5 opponent and were to stupid to win, even with a fatigue advantage. I can’t wait to slap the shit outta you.”

However, Yan took things a step further. ‘No Mercy’ stated that the ‘Funkmaster’ is scared to face him, and will have his belt taken off him as a result. He stated the following:

“When? In 2023? Just admit you are terrified to enter the octagon with me again. Your ass is getting stripped pussy.”

The controversial stoppage divided fans and fighters alike. The knee was undeniably an illegal strike. However, many argued that Sterling overacted in order to get the disqualification. Regardless, it seems inevitable that we will see these two men in the cage against one another at least once more.