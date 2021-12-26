Petr Yan Names Aljamain Sterling His ‘B*tch’, Sterling Responds

It looks the rivalry between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling isn’t gonna end anytime soon.

Sterling would win the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the most controversial way possible. After 3 rounds of Yan leading the dance, Yan made one mistake. In the fourth round, the champion would land an illegal knee on a grounded Sterling.

‘The Funkmaster’ would ‘funk’ no more. Sterling would lay on the ground after the strike landed. Unable to recover, the fight was called off. The referee waved it as a disqualification victory for Sterling, where he won the belt. This was the first title-grab by DQ in UFC history.

Petr Yan would be scheduled to meet Sterling in a rematch at UFC 267. Sterling wouldn’t show up due to injury. Instead, the Russian would fly to Abu Dhabi to pick up an interim belt from beating Cory Sandhagen.

‘A Christmas Ass Whooping’

With the rematch looking to occur in early 2022, Sterling is confident in his abilities to beat Yan… this time, the right way.

“There’s a Christmas ass whooping waiting for Yan,” Sterling wrote on Instagram. “Early 2022! See you soon, my Russian nemesis.”

Yan Reacts

The day after Christmas, Yan would have a not-so-jolly response to Sterling. Let’s just say the interim champion might be on the naughty list after his latest promise.

“Friendly reminder that Alga is my b*tch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive.”

Sterling Doubles Down

Sterling wouldn’t let this go unnoticed, nor would he ignore that Yan spelled his name wrong.

“Yea f*ck that Alga guy.” Sterling said. “He sucks. Aljo, on the other hand- yea, he can’t wait to f*ck you up. Dirty rat.” “Gonna be night and day.” Sterling added. “I hope he sleeps on me and truly believe that was my best version. Gonna be a huge payout for me.”

While the war of words rage on, the score will likely be settled early next year. Let’s just hope an illegal knee doesn’t bring about another result of controversy.

