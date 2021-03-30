Frances Ngannou Shares Statement After Winning UFC Heavyweight Championship

Cameroonian native and new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had all of Africa behind him at UFC 260. More specifically, the city of Batie in Cameroon, where Francis is from. After winning the championship, Ngannou issued a statement about his impressive victory to become champion.

It didn’t take long for Ngannou to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a heavyweight champion. During UFC 260, Ngannou was able to knock out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their main event rematch. He presented a level of calmness and poise that allowed him to elevate his game to new levels. Nearly opposite to the hook-slinging style presented in the past.

Ngannou Issues Statement after Title Win

Francis was able to stuff takedowns, implement double jabs, and box his way to victory. After the fight, Ngannou took social media to speak about becoming the heavyweight champion of the world.

“Finally got a hold of the belt and this is going to be for a while. This right here is more than a belt, but a symbol of hope and dedication, it shows how far you can go if you believe in you and doesn’t matter how far behind you are, doesn’t matter how many obstacles you meet along the road (and believe me they can be countless), you can overcome them and reach your goal because the only limit that you have is YOU and nothing else,” wrote Ngannou on social media.

Ngannou Thanks his Team for his Success

“I want to thank you (fans, family, etc…) all from the bottom of my heart for helping me carry on this dream even when I feel exhausted, for motivating me when I feel tired and to push me when I’m stuck. We’re all tied in this together and you can’t escape anymore Thank you to my opponent @stipemiocic for being a great champion, it was and will always been an honor to share and Octagon with you Thank you to the guy behind the scenes @marquel_martin, my coaches @eric_xcmma @dcblackkobra for all the hard work and the sacrifice. Thank you to my team @xcmma and to all my teammates. And last but not least one more thank you to my brother @usman84kg – The champ #mondaymotivation”

Now that Ngannou has begun his championship reign, who should be his first title defense? Especially if the UFC and Jon Jones cannot agree on finances to make their blockbuster fight happen.