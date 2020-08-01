Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is set to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 for a chance to be the next number 1 contender in the middleweight division. Whittaker recently defeated Darren Till at UFC on ESPN 14 by way of unanimous decision.

The reports came from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on his twitter account.

Breaking: Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) vs. Jared Cannonier (@killagorillamma), UFC 254 on Oct. 24. Per UFC president Dana White (@danawhite). Gotta believe that will determine the next No. 1 contender. Prediction?

Whittaker (21-5) was in a tough place before his victory against Till. He had suffered multiple injuries that kept him away from the octagon and had to cancel his bout against Kelvin Gastellum on the morning of the fight. He then lost by way of knockout to the current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

A fight against Cannonier was schedule a first time for UFC 248 in March but Whittaker pulled out of the bout. He later revealed that he suffered a burnout and needed some time away.

On the other end, Jared Cannonier (13-4) is on a tear. He is currently riding a three fights winning streak including a TKO win over Anderson Silva.

