Dana White Targeting UFC Event With Fans In Houston With Texas Reopening

UFC president Dana White wants to book a show in Texas as soon as possible.

Texas recently became among a very few states to reopen with no more COVID-19 restrictions as well as a lifted mask mandate.

That certainly got White’s attention as he has long claimed he would be the first to host a sporting event with full attendance again.

And as soon as he heard the news about Texas, he got on the phone.

“Yes, as soon as the governor of Texas said that, I called,” White said at the UFC 259 pre-fight press conference. “Dallas said no and I’m working on Houston. We’ll see if we can get Houston done. “I want to go to Texas ASAP. I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out and be on our way.”

UFC 260 To Take Place In Texas?

The UFC has been hosting events either in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But with Texas now being an option with fans, White is also looking to move his already-planned events there with the UFC 260 pay-per-view being a potential option.

“Could be. We’ll see what happens,” White added when asked about UFC 260 taking place in Texas. “I’m ready to go. I’d move this one if we could. “I told everybody, when this opened up that I would be first and we would go first and we will. If we could do it, we’d do it.”

UFC 260, of course, is headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. A featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is also on the bill.