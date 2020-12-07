It’s fair to assume UFC president Dana White was not too impressed by the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight announcement.

Mayweather announced Sunday night that he would be taking Paul on in a super exhibition bout on February 20 as the news quickly became viral both in and outside the combat sports world.

As expected, it also received plenty of widespread criticism in addition to disbelief that arguably the greatest defensive boxer of all time was going to take on a YouTuber with an 0-1 professional record.

White: This Is The State Of Boxing

And as far a White is concerned, it sums up where the sport of boxing is at the moment.

“When people ask me, ‘what’s the state of boxing right now?’ That’s where it’s at,” White said in a recent interview. “I mean didn’t that kid get beat up by the f*cking video game kid [KSI] from England, and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

White has long spoken of how he felt boxing was a sport in decline which is partly the reason he has been so interested in starting Zuffa Boxing over the years.

Exhibition bouts like these certainly won’t change his opinion anytime soon either.