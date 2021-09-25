Dana White Reacts To ‘Not Shocking’ Jon Jones Arrest: ‘It’s Almost Expected’

Like most of the combat sports world, UFC president Dana White was not surprised with the latest arrest for Jon Jones.

Jones was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas and is facing charges for misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

The arrest also comically occurred just hours after “Bones” was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame along with Alexander Gustafsson for their epic 2013 light heavyweight title fight.

So what is the current situation for Jones right now?

“I don’t know. Obviously, we’ll see how this plays out legally for him and where this ends up going,” White said in a scrum on Friday. “It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones, and here we are again.”

White: Is It Really Shocking Anymore?

Of course, given the history of Jones, it didn’t surprise anyone.

After all, the former light heavyweight king even found himself in hot water during the early months of the pandemic when he was arrested for DWI as well as the negligent use of a firearm back in March last year.

Not to mention his long list of other incidents with the law which made this latest arrest not shocking at all for White.

“It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore,” White added. “When we bring him here it’s almost expected. You can’t even get him in Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man. A lot of demons. “… Is it really shocking anymore? It’s really not. It’s become not shocking. It’s almost like, ‘uh oh, this guy is in Vegas, what’s gonna happen today?’ You want to hope that the guy is better and that won’t be the case, but he proves that every time he comes to this town, that he can’t handle this place.”

There’s genuinely not much to say other than that as it’s entirely possible Jones will find himself in a similar position in the near future.

You can watch White’s full interview below: