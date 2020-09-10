UFC president Dana White talked to the press following the Dana White Contender Series 32. White was asked about multiple things, including his decision to book Khamzat WChimaev for two fights.

Chimaev (8-0) is set to face Gerald Meerschaert on September 19. If he wins, he will be matched up against Demian Maia. Chimaev made a strong impression in his first two UFC fights. He has two finishes and set a UFC record for the quickest turnaround win in UFC history by defeating Rhys McKee.

Chimaev has been very vocal about wanting to fight again quickly and it seems like the UFC listened to him.

White was asked what when behind the process of booking Chimaev for two fights, White had this to say.

“The thing is the guy wants to keep fighting, he wants all these fights back to back. It’s no disrespect to his opponent, he’s ever gonna win or lose, that’s up to them.” “I would never do that for somebody else… but with what I’ve seen from him, I’m willing to do that with him.”

“It’s fascinating,” White said. “We’ve never really had anybody that’s doing anything like he is right now.” “It’s fun, I’ll play this game with him, you know.” White said. “After what I saw in his first two fights… he fought real guys, he didn’t fight chumps. This isn’t a guy who blew through a couple of set-up fights. He beat real people, and I’m going to see how it plays out.”

Chimaev seems to be the newest attraction in the UFC, his grappling skills already make him one of the best prospects in the UFC. He now has to confirm his status.