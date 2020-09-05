Once Khamzat Chimaev was able to get clearance to leave his country, fans were wondering who he would fight next. Now it seems Dana White is trying to book him against a longtime welterweight veteran.

UFC President Dana White is always a fan of a fighter who agrees to fight anyone at anytime. This is one of the reasons he likes UFC newcomer Khamzat Chimaev. Not only has the Russian utterly dominated his first two UFC opponents, but he did so after taking the fights ten days apart, in two different weight classes.

Dana White Wants Chimaev vs Maia

Although he wanted to continue competing quickly, Chimaev was unable to compete due to travel restrictions. However White recently revealed that he is able to compete soon, and the UFC is looking to book him on their return to Fight Island. Furthermore, Dana explained that they are looking to schedule him against former two-division title challenger and longtime MMA vet Demian Maia.

“I think he gets here this weekend,” White said. “He’ll fight here and he’ll fight on ‘Fight Island.’ This guy wants to (fight). I love that mentality.” “We’re working on a fight for him here that’s still being worked,” White said. “We’re talking about him and Demian Maia on ‘Fight Island.’”

This is a massive step up in competition for Khamzat Chimaev, especially for his third UFC fight. Moreover, it is an extremely interesting stylistic matchup that Dana White is looking to put together, as the Russian has shown enough of an aggressive wrestling style to obliterate his foes. On the other hand, Demian Maia is one of the best BJJ practitioners to ever compete in MMA, juxtaposed to Khamzat’s recent blue belt promotion. It will be fascinating to see how this bout goes, and if this is too big of a jump too soon for the highly touted prospect.