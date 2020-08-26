With Jon Jones moving to heavyweight, there is a new crop of fighters chomping at the bit to face him. After such a dominant run in the 205lb division, Jones finally decided to vacate his title, and move to heavyweight. Although Jones wants a crack at the UFC heavyweight title ASAP, he’ll have to wait until Francis Ngannou gets his shot first. Facing a top contender will have to do for now, and there’s plenty of people who would like to face Jones. Former champion Fabricio Werdum believes that he would beat Jon Jones if they were to ever face each other.

Fabricio Werdum is one of the most decorated BJJ players to ever make his way into the UFC. After all, he is a 2nd degree BJJ blackbelt and a 4-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion. During Werdum’s last contest in the octagon, he was able to successfully defeat Alexander Gustafsson in just one round via armbar. However, he didn’t resign from the company, making him a free agent.

Fabricio Werdum on Facing Jon Jones

If Fabricio didn’t choose to re-sign with the UFC, there’s a potential rematch against Fedor in Bellator. But, if he does re-sign, he believes that he would be able to defeat Jon Jones. Speaking with MMA Junkie, he elaborated on the subject.

“You know he’s a big guy, and Jon Jones should have zero problems to go to the heavyweight division,” Werdum said. “For sure not. Because he’s a heavyweight for a long-time. He’s a heavyweight. For sure, it’s not happening now, but maybe, I love the idea, one day against Jon Jones. And it’s not like I prep for him, I’m just confident. 100 percent I finish Jon Jones. I finish Jon Jones too. 100 percent. I’m confident, that’s it. I’m training. Good training, my mind’s okay. I finish him and anyone. 100 percent I believe that.”

Making the Match

Do fans believe that Werdum would be able to finish Jones at this stage of his career? If he re-signs with the UFC, the possibility of the match happening has potential. Especially to build Jon up within the division.