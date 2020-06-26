The UFC is back in the Apex Center this weekend, with UFC on ESPN 12: Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker. This is the full results of Friday morning’s weigh ins, as well as the highlights of the face offs between the fighters.

UFC on ESPN 12 features a main event between two of the top lightweights in the world, looking to stake their claim for the next shot at lightweight gold. Not to mention, Poirier and Hooker are likely to put on a barn burner of a fight, with Fight of the Year potential. As for the co-main event, it sees the return of Mickey Gall, taking on the eccentric and always exciting Mike Perry. Top to bottom there are a ton of good fights.

Friday morning, before the fights, the athletes took to the scales for the early morning weigh ins. All 20 fighters made their respective marks with no issue, meaning that the main event is all set. Below are the full weigh in results.

UFC on ESPN 12 Weigh Ins: Full Results

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm ET/5pm PST)

Dustin Poirier (156lb) vs Dan Hooker (155.5lb)

Mickey Gall (170lb) vs Mike Perry (171lb)

Maurice Greene (255lb) vs Gian Villante (255lb)

Brendan Allen (185.5lb) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5lb)

Tanner Boser (235lb) vs Philipe Lins (234lb)

Julian Erosa (149.5lb) vs Sean Woodson (149lb) (150lb catchweight bout)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6pm ET/3pm PST)

Luis Pena (155lb) vs. Khama Worthy (154.5lb)

Takashi Sato (170.5lb) vs Jason Witt (171lb)

Jinh Yu Frey (115.5lb) vs Kay Hansen (115.5lb)

Jordan Griffin (145lb) vs Youssef Zalal (145.5lb)

Weigh In Faceoff Highlights

