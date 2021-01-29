Chris Weidman Tests Positive For COVID-19, Uriah Hall Fight To Be Rescheduled

The rematch between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall will have to wait for now.

The pair were set to meet in a middleweight bout on the main card of the UFC 258 pay-per-view event taking place February 13 in Las Vegas.

However, as revealed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Weidman recently tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight is now canceled as a result.

The plan is for it to be rescheduled at a later date with one possibility being UFC 261 which is slated for April 24. That event could notably take place in Singapore though no plans are final as of yet.

Weidman, Hall Looking To Continue Winning

Weidman and Hall first faced each other in a Ring of Combat middleweight title fight back in 2010 that saw Weidman earn the first-round TKO win.

As far as recent results go, Weidman recently snapped a two-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov last August.

Hall, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and has won four of his last five, including a fourth-round TKO win over Anderson Silva in October.

A win for either competitor could see them further climb the ranks as they look to earn a title shot.