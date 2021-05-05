Former UFC Site Coordinator Burt Watson Joins Bellator MMA

Burt Watson is back in business with a major MMA promotion.

It was reported by MMA Junkie that Watson had joined Bellator MMA as their new site coordinator. It would notably be the same role that Watson had during his 14-year tenure with the UFC.

The 71-year-old would also confirm the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I’m at Mohegan Sun, but I’m not here to have fun, baby” Watson said. “I’m here to work. Bellator MMA, baby. All night long.”

Watson Already Getting To Work Ahead Of Bellator 258

Watson wasn’t lying when he stated he was there to work as he is already working with fighters ahead of Bellator 258 which takes place Friday night.

Known as “The Babysitter to the Stars” during his time with the UFC, Watson was well-beloved by all the fighters due to his energy, catchphrases and being an all-round hype man for the fighters.

He would resign in 2015 following an incident with an unnamed UFC staff member.

However, the Bellator roster will now get to feed off his energy instead for the time being as MMA Junkie add that Watson is working on an event-by-event basis for the Santa Monica-based promotion. The gig could end up being permanent, though.

Bellator 258 takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The event is headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis.