Michelle Waterson Offers Support to Jon Jones

UFC Strawweight Michelle Waterson is the most recent fighter to give Jon Jones support after his last arrest.

“I love jon and i wish the best for him and his family”

Following Jon Jones most recent run in with the law, a lot of people have been eager to criticize the light heavyweight champ. Arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm, Jones once again finds himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

With all the hate continuing to come in against the champ, Michelle Waterson has decided to go against the public opinion.

“He’s done nothing but be really supportive of me, my career and my family, and the Team.”

The two UFC fighters have had a strong friendship for years, as they both are key members of the Jackson-Winkeljohn team in Albuquerque, New Mexico. When asked about the situation, Waterson offered her help if her teammate ever needed it.

“He’s a great guy,” Waterson told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know what’s happening in his personal life and, honestly, it’s none of my business. He’s always been there for me, and I will always be here to support him in his life. There are deeper issues, and it is not anyone’s place to judge what is going on in his life.”

Jones has already entered a guilty plea with prosecutors which led to him avoiding jail time again. Instead, his team was able to strike a deal where he will receive ninety-six hours of community custody, one year of supervised probation, a minimum of ninety days of outpatient therapy, and forty-eight hours of community service.

Jones is most likely going to face more criticism as these issues continue. The UFC star needs to get his life together, and keep people like Waterson close.