How To Watch UFC Moscow ‘Zabit vs. Kattar’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC Fight Night 163

UFC will stage the UFC Fight Night 163 MMA event today (Sat., Nov. 9, 2019), which takes place from inside CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. In the main headliner featherweight prospects, Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar will throw down. In the co-main event, a disgraced former NFL player Greg Hardy took a short notice bout against Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight affair.

Magomedsharipov is currently riding on a 13 fight winning streak, which includes all five of his bouts under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Calvin won 4 of his last five bouts under the UFC umbrella and his only loss came against Renato Moicano.

Greg Hardy, on the other hand, will look to earn much-needed respect as he hopes to pull a win against Volkov in Russia. “The Prince of War” stepped in on short notice to fill the gap after Junior dos Santos withdraws from fight card with a leg infection. Hardy’s last bout was turned into no-contest after he used an inhaler in between the rounds.

Volkov is one the best fighters on the planet if Hardy manages to beat him, no doubt he’ll silence all his doubters.

UFC Fight Night 163 preliminary bouts will start on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET, which is followed by the ESPN+ main card at 2 p.m. ET.

Check out below UFC Moscow fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Ramazan Emeev

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada

Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant

Live from Russia 🇷🇺 We get started in minutes on ESPN+. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/KdKnk88NQN — UFC (@ufc) November 9, 2019